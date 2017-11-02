SAPD Detective Accused Of Mishandling 130 Cases Has Been Fired

The San Antonio Police Department detective accused of mishandling 130 special victims unit cases has been fired.

In a statement from City Manager Sheryl Sculley, she said Detective Kenneth Valdez was given due process following state and federal law.

The city revealed the mishandling of the cases last week, saying Valdez was responsible for not following through with these cases.

She has promised the city attorney’s office will review each case.

“The results of the internal affairs investigation were presented to the city’s disciplinary review board made up of citizens and officers who unanimously recommended to Chief (Bill) McManus that Detective Valdez be terminated,” the letter said. “There simply is no excuse for such improper behavior.

“... I have directed the city attorney to do an independent review of the special victims unit handling of cases."

Lisa Tatum, former president of the State Bar of Texas, has been tasked with lead the review under the direction of City Attorney Andy Segovia.

Last week, the city said it discovered irregularities in the number of cases being referred to the district attorney’s office five weeks earlier. The department then launched an internal audit.

Last Wednesday night, McManus issued a statement saying “a lieutenant and two sergeants were transferred from the unit for failing to properly supervise the unit.”

The following day, joined by Sculley, McManus said the mishandled cases could be traced back to a single detective. The chief did not name Valdez at the time but said the detective had been reassigned.