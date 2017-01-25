Second Rolling Oaks Mall Suspect Arrested; Police Seek Ingram Park Mall Suspects

A second suspect in the Rolling Oaks Mall shooting which happened on Sunday has been identified and arrested. The San Antonio Police Department says 34-year-old Jose Luis Rojas was the suspect shot by the man with the concealed handgun license. Rojas is in critical condition at the San Antonio Military Medical Center. The other suspect, 34-year-old Jason Prieto, has been in custody since Sunday night.

San Antonio police are also looking for two men in another unrelated but threatening mall incident, this one at Ingram Park Mall on the city's Northwest Side. The Express-News reports that two armed suspects confronted a mother and daughter -- both adults -- in the parking lot of the mall around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and yelled, "I'm going to kill you!" The mother and daughter ran into the Macy's store at the mall and called for help. The women told police that the men were wearing black handkerchiefs over their faces when they pulled up in a green SUV. Shots were fired before the men took off, but no one was hit.