See George H.W. Bush's Apology To Donald Trump For Missing The Inauguration

By 54 minutes ago
  • Former President George H.W. Bush (left) talks with former Secretary of State and close friend James Baker III at NRG Stadium in Houston in 2014.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Former President George H.W. Bush (left) talks with former Secretary of State and close friend James Baker III at NRG Stadium in Houston in 2014.
    Bob Levey / Getty Images
  • View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Office of George H.W. Bush
Originally published on January 18, 2017 5:59 pm

Former President George H.W. Bush wanted to be clear that there was no ill will keeping him from attending Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.

The 92-year-old had decided to stay home weeks ago because of his advanced age and poor health. Bush is the only former president who will miss the ceremony. His son George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter are all expected to attend along with their wives.

The elder Bush was admitted to the hospital over the weekend and sent to the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas on Wednesday as he battles pneumonia. His wife, Barbara, was also admitted to the hospital "as a precaution" because of fatigue and coughing, her husband's office said.

A week earlier, Bush had written to Trump to express his regret and good wishes. Here's the letter he sent on Jan. 10:

Neither George H.W. Bush nor George W. Bush voted for Trump in November. The president-elect defeated former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush in the GOP primary race — and lobbed consistent insults at him (namely "low-energy Jeb"). Despite any hard feelings from the 2016 primary, the former presidents are showing support as the new president takes office.

Trump later tweeted his thanks and good wishes back at the former president.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
George H.W. Bush
Donald Trump
Inauguration

Related Content

Rep. Castro Among Democrats Skipping Trump Inauguration

By Jan 17, 2017
U.S. Government

Congressman Joaquin Castro from San Antonio has joined a growing list of Democrats who say they will not attend Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration Friday.  

Castro says he’s not going because Donald Trump has shown “contempt for many Americans.” He cited Trump’s recent criticism of civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis who Trump said was, “All talk, talk, talk- no action or results.”

  

At Press Conference, Trump Addresses Russia Hacking, Business Conflicts

By Jan 11, 2017

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Trump Dismisses Russian Connection Allegations As 'Fake News'

By Jan 11, 2017

This has been updated at 10:00 pm ET with Clapper statement

President-elect Donald Trump denounced as "fake news" Wednesday reports that Russia had compromising information about him before the election.

He also acknowledged for the first time that Russia was behind the hacking of emails from the Democratic National Committee, although he seemed to couch it later in the news conference by saying it "could have been others."

Fact Check: President-Elect Trump's First News Conference

By Tricia Schwennesen Jan 11, 2017
donaldjtrump.com

The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom will be live-annotating a news conference with President-elect Donald Trump. We will be fact-checking and providing background to his remarks in real-time. We will be paying special attention to any comments about conflicts of interest, health care and national security.