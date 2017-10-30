Related Program: 
Sexual Harassment Is More Common Than You Think, But Most Cases Aren't Reported

At least 6 million Texans have experienced a form of sexual assault in their lifetime and 91 percent of victims did not report to law enforcement, the Institute on Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault at the University of Texas at Austin found in 2015.

Since, sexually-related scandals in politics and Hollywood has exposed stories of harassment from both men and women, highlighting the prevalence of unwanted attention or physical contact in the everyday environment. 

For the workplace, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) describes sexual harassment as a form of sex discrimination when an employee's submission or rejection of advances affects his or her employment status or the work environment. 

The majority of sexual harassment claims are filed by women, but there has been a significant increase in the number of claims filed by men in the workplace. 

On college campuses across the nation, students do not report incidents of stalking, sexual harassment or assault out of fear. Lack of institutional response to student experiences has led to more public discussion around rape culture and how society perceives inappropriate sexual behavior. 

When should law enforcement get involved and where does the process for filing a complaint with authorities start?

How can survivors move forward after an unwanted or traumatic experience and what local resources are available?

Sexual Assault

Spacey has apologized; he also says he can't remember the incident. Spacey is also being criticized for using his statement of contrition as a platform for coming out as a gay man.