SLIDESHOW: Backstage at Cornyation 52 - The Court of Insane Privilege

Cornyation — a spoof of the more formal Fiesta Coronation — lambasts the rich, powerful, controversial and political with a dose of satire and inside jokes relevant to Texas, San Antonio, and the nation.

This year’s Cornyation is the Court of Insane Privilege presided over by King Anchovy the 52nd Jeffrey James. The designers of the more than dozen four-minute skits spend months creating elaborate costumes and building sets to bring the spoofs to life. Each skit takes on politicians and any noteworthy celebrity deemed worthy of facetious attention.

It takes a cast and crew of more than 250 people to bring to life the annual Fiesta Cornyation at the Empire Theater. Cornyation – now it’s its 52nd iteration – raises around $200,000 from ticket sales and donations that it awards to HIV/AIDS charities like the San Antonio AIDS Foundation.