Related Program: 
The American Homefront Project

Soldiers Distribute Clean Water in Puerto Rico, Where It's Still a Luxury

By 48 minutes ago
  • Sgt. Gary Wyckoff (left) helps residents fill containers with drinkable water in Utuado, Puerto Rico. Troops from Fort Bragg are using a filtration system to purify the water.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Sgt. Gary Wyckoff (left) helps residents fill containers with drinkable water in Utuado, Puerto Rico. Troops from Fort Bragg are using a filtration system to purify the water.
    Angel Valentin / American Homefront
  • Paola Bernacett carries one-year-old Darian Santos as he touches water piped from a stream to a Utuado, Puerto Rico roadside. The stream water may be contaminated with bacteria.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Paola Bernacett carries one-year-old Darian Santos as he touches water piped from a stream to a Utuado, Puerto Rico roadside. The stream water may be contaminated with bacteria.
    Angel Valentin / American Homefront
  • PFC Javier Ortiz carries 5 gallon jugs from a water truck to a resident's car in Utuado.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    PFC Javier Ortiz carries 5 gallon jugs from a water truck to a resident's car in Utuado.
    Angel Valentin / American Homefront
Originally published on October 31, 2017 1:13 pm

Many residents are making daily visits to distribution sites, where the Army has set up portable water purification systems.

Water -- especially safe, drinkable water -- is still hard to find in much of Puerto Rico nearly a month and a half after Hurricane Maria tore into the island.

In an isolated pocket of the central mountains, a team of soldiers from Fort Bragg, N.C. is helping meet that need. They've set up a portable water purification system.

"We're just going day by day and giving out as much water as we can give out to whoever wants it and whoever needs it," said Sgt. Gary Wyckoff, who's part of the seven person team in the municipality of Utuado.

Beside a lake surrounded by high limestone cliffs, a droning machine slurps up muddy water and renders it safe to drink. Wyckoff then directs it into an array of three room-sized round storage bags that lie on the ground like giant beached jellyfish. Other soldiers fill containers for a throng of locals who line up carrying 55 gallon drums, two-liter soft drink bottles, milk jugs, and buckets.

The line of cars and trucks is so long police have to direct the traffic. 

"God bless you," yelled Jose Santiago, a rotund retiree, as he rolled up in his red pickup truck, an American flag flying from one side, a Puerto Rican flag from the other. He told his wife, Ramona, to take his photo posing with a soldier in front of an Army water truck.

"That's the Powerball," Santiago said, comparing his container of water to the multimillion dollar lottery prize. "You give me money? Okay, I’ll take it. But you give me water? Aqua primero!"

Water is the most important thing.

 

'It feels like we're making a difference'

This is one of eight water purification sites scattered around Puerto Rico, being run by Army Reserve, National Guard, and active duty Army units. They're filling just a fraction of the need, but that need is intense.

A second team from Fort Bragg has even bigger equipment and 13 tanker trucks to distribute the water on the east end of the island.

And here in Utuado, the soldiers have been making more and more water as word spreads about them - more than 20,000 gallons a day now. Wyckoff said they have requested more of the giant storage bladders so they can start running the purifier almost around the clock to meet the demands of everybody lining up to get water.

"It's everybody from this area, the city of Arecibo and Utuado," Wyckoff said. "They have two other water sites there, but they can't keep up with the need."

Not far behind the jovial Santiago and his red pickup was a dump truck with two plastic tanks in back that can hold 700 gallons. Driving is another beaming retiree, Israel Perez Quilles.

Three times a day, he fills the tanks and drives around his neighborhood of about 80 homes, distributing the water for free. And twice a day, his wife and sometimes a neighbor drive down with breakfast and dinner they cook for the soldiers.

"They treat us like family here, and it's awesome," Wyckoff said. "It feels like we're making a difference."

On a roadside: makeshift showers, dangerous water

Utuado had heavy storm damage, with several residents killed and the homes of thousands more damaged. One community that's still cut off by road gets its supplies via a cable strung over a river.

Since the hurricane, most people in the region have been relying on water from streams, which carries dangerous levels of bacteria. Throughout Puerto Rico's mountains, people have rigged up white plastic pipes that carry stream water to makeshift outdoor areas where they can take showers and do laundry.

Not far from the Army water operation, four of the pipes lead to a roadside, where there's a privacy curtain of old blankets strung on wires. Two couples washed clothes as a pair of toddlers played in the water.

"My house was destroyed. The majority of the neighborhood was destroyed," said Paola Bernacett, 19, from the nearby town of Araceibo. "A lot of my family also lost their houses. The houses were built from wood with tin roofs."

She says that she and neighbors come here to do laundry and get water to carry home for cleaning and running toilets. For drinking and cooking water, they go to the soldiers, or sometimes find water somewhere else. They used to drink the mountain water, but they read in a newspaper about the bacteria.

She says it's unclear how long people here will have to piece together their water supply like this.

"From the rumors I've heard in the newspaper, it's going to take a long time," she said.

 

Copyright 2017 North Carolina Public Radio – WUNC. To see more, visit North Carolina Public Radio – WUNC.

Tags: 
The American Homefront Project
Puerto Rico
hurricane maria

Related Content

With Huge Job Ahead, National Guard Begins Rebuilding Rural Puerto Rico Roads

By editor Oct 25, 2017

A North Carolina-based engineering battalion is making slow progress repairing roads that were blocked or damaged in Hurricane Maria. But months of work lies ahead.

Trump Hints At A Limit On Federal Aid To Puerto Rico; San Juan Mayor Responds

By Oct 12, 2017

"We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders" in Puerto Rico "forever," President Trump said Thursday, hinting at a possible limit on federal aid to the island territory where 3.4 million Americans have struggled to recover from two destructive hurricanes.

Here are the president's comments on the issue, compressed from three consecutive tweets:

ARNORTH Commander Gives Puerto Rico Update

By Oct 11, 2017
Credit: Defense Video Imagery Distribution System

U.S. Army North hosted a press conference Tuesday inside the Fort Sam Houston Quadrangle with the Army North commander leading the Department of Defense response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Congress, Not Trump, May Be On The Hook For Possible Puerto Rico Bailout

By Oct 5, 2017

From Texas Standard:

Recovering from Hurricane Maria seems like an impossible task for Puerto Rico, given the island’s already-crippling debt. That's why so many commentators cringed on Tuesday when President Donald Trump playfully tossed paper towel rolls into Puerto Rican crowds, as if such essentials were commemoratives of his visit. But before leaving the Island, he did say that Puerto Rico’s staggering $73 billion debt would have to be forgiven – which would indeed dramatically improve the prognosis for Puerto Rico – if it can and does happen.

Like a Flying Ambulance: Air Force Evacuates Critically Ill Patients From St. Croix

By Oct 2, 2017

Military C-130 and C-17 aircraft have been outfitted with medical equipment, as the Air Force flies patients to hospitals in the mainland U.S.

Henry Cisneros On Puerto Rico Recovery Efforts

By Oct 29, 2017
Courtesy Henry Cisneros

Extensive damage from Hurricanes Irma and Maria will cost billions of dollars to rebuild the Caribbean islands. 