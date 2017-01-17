Related Program: 
The Source: 'Containment' Explores The Struggle To Keep Nuclear Waste Confined

By Kim Johnson 1 hour ago
  • One of the scenarios for marking the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) against possible far-future intrusion: Nickey Nuke.
    Redacted Pictures/Peter Kuper

The safe storage of nuclear waste is one of the world’s most pressing issues, yet not a single country has a well-worked out plan for these deadly and long-lived materials. 

The U.S. Department of Energy announced in December that a site in West Texas is under consideration for testing on long-term radioactive waste storage. 

Filmed in weapons plants, in Fukushima, and in a deep underground burial site, a new PBS film "Containment" explores the struggle to keep waste confined over millennia (stream the film here).

Guests: 

Texas Matters: Will You Share The Road With High Level Nuclear Waste?

By May 2, 2016

Driving down a Texas highway, you could be sharing the road with an 18-wheeler carrying a load of high level nuclear waste. That’s one of the scenarios if the West Texas nuclear waste site is permitted to store the nation’s high level nuclear waste.

Waste Control Specialists, which operates a low-level nuclear waste dump in Andrews County, announced that it has applied for the license to build and maintain a temporary storage site for the spent fuel.

The Source: Texas Nuclear Waste Disposal Sees Big Expansion

By Aug 21, 2014
Courtesy of Waste Control Specialists LLC

The sole provider of low-level nuclear waste disposal in the state sits in Andrews, Texas, on 1,338 acres of red clay.

The clay and 7 ft. of concrete and reinforced steel are what Waste Control Specialists say will protect the environment from the 2 million cubic tons of waste WCS is allowed to store above it.  

But that number just went way up, and the legal liability of the company -- should the company fold -- just went way down.

Waste Control Specialists had major victories yesterday.