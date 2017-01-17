The Source: 'Containment' Explores The Struggle To Keep Nuclear Waste Confined

*Audio for this segment will be posted by 3 p.m.

The safe storage of nuclear waste is one of the world’s most pressing issues, yet not a single country has a well-worked out plan for these deadly and long-lived materials.

The U.S. Department of Energy announced in December that a site in West Texas is under consideration for testing on long-term radioactive waste storage.

Filmed in weapons plants, in Fukushima, and in a deep underground burial site, a new PBS film "Containment" explores the struggle to keep waste confined over millennia (stream the film here).

