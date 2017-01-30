The Source: Deborah Knapp On 3 Decades Of Reporting in San Antonio

*Audio for this segment will be available by 3:30 p.m.

Emmy-award winning anchor Deborah Knapp is a familiar face for viewers in San Antonio. She recently celebrated 30 years of not only reporting on-air, but also at the same TV news station: KENS 5.

From covering Columbine to Hurricane Katrina and supporting local causes, Knapp understands community reporting and has much more to offer San Antonio. What's next for Deborah Knapp?

Guest: Deborah Knapp, Emmy award-winning anchor at KENS 5 San Antonio