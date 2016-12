A veteran sportswriter brings together knowledge and passion for Spurs basketball in a new encyclopedic guide to becoming even more of a die-hard fan.

Covering the entire spectrum of the Spurs experience, from the early years of George Gervin to the success of the Popovich era, the book is loaded with facts, stats and anecdotes about the biggest moments and personalities in team history.

Guest: Mike Monroe, author of "100 Things Spurs Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die"