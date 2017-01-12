The Source: How Jazz Music, Culture Impacted The Civil Rights Movement

African-American spirituals, gospel and folk music all played an important role in the civil rights movement, but so did jazz. "We Insist! Max Roach's Freedom Now Suite" and Charles Mingus' "Fables of Faubus" were released early in the movement, setting the tone and rhythm for a social revolution.

San Antonio's annual Dream Week takes place Jan. 6-21, 2017. The city-wide summit of events encourages residents "to participate in an open forum where real-world issues are discussed in a well-balanced manner" to proliferate the teachings and aspirations of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Tune in to KRTU Jazz 91.7 FM to hear Kory Cook host a series of shows Jan. 16-20, 12-1 p.m.: "Protest Music and the Avant Garde of the 1960s."