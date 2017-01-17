The Source: How 'Washington's Farewell' Warnings Resonate Today

*Audio for this segment will be available by 3 p.m.
When President Obama quoted the United States' first president in his farewell address, he also embodied George Washington's concerns for future generations. He warned of foreign and domestic issues which could threaten national unity like hyper-partisanship, excessive debt and overseas wars.
What can we learn from U.S. presidential history about modern-day administration transitions?
Guests:
- John Avlon, author of "Washington's Farewell: The Founding Father's Warning to Future Generations" and editor-in-chief of The Daily Beast
- David Crockett, chair of the Department of History at Trinity University