The Source: How 'Washington's Farewell' Warnings Resonate Today

By Jan Ross Piedad 53 minutes ago
  • Simon & Schuster

When President Obama quoted the United States' first president in his farewell address, he also embodied George Washington's concerns for future generations. He warned of foreign and domestic issues which could threaten national unity like hyper-partisanship, excessive debt and overseas wars. 

What can we learn from U.S. presidential history about modern-day administration transitions?

