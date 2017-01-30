The Source: How Will Trump's Immigration Freeze Affect San Antonio?

*Audio for this segment will be posted by 3:30 p.m.

An executive order signed by President Trump on Friday freezes all new refugee admissions to the U.S. for 120 days and bars travelers from seven largely Muslim countries – Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Iran, Somalia, Libya and Sudan – for 90 days. The White House said the order was designed to protect American borders and to keep terror suspects from entering the country.

Federal judges blocked part of the order, temporarily ensuring those who reached U.S. soil would not be deported. In Texas, nine people who had been detained at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport because of the ban were released on Sunday.

Protesters nationwide took to the streets over the weekend to voice opposition to the ban. Amid controversy, pro- and anti-immigration advocates are expected to rally at the Texas State Capitol's annual Muslim Day tomorrow.

How will Muslim and immigrant communities in San Antonio and Texas be affected by the immigration ban?

Guests: