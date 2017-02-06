Related Program: 
The Source: Michele Norris Explains How Six Words Can Help You Talk About Race

By Jan Ross Piedad 1 hour ago
What comes to mind when someone says the word "race"?

This is the question former NPR host Michele Norris investigates with The Race Card project, which curates candid submissions of six-word essays about personal experiences, thoughts or observations about race relations.

Guest: Michele Norris, award-winning journalist & creator of "The Race Card Project"

Norris will speak about the project and her career at Trinity University in San Antonio on Tuesday, February 7, as part of Texas Public Radio's "Dare to Listen" campaign. View the Race Card Wall and submit your own sentence here.

