Related Program: 
The Source

The Source: New Housing Authority CEO Talks Affordability, Accessibility

By Jan Ross Piedad 39 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Source
  • Credit: Wikicommons http://bit.ly/1Et1c5r

*Audio for this segment will be posted by 3 p.m.

Courtesy SAHA

The San Antonio Housing Authority unanimously chose David Nisivoccia to be its new president and CEO in December 2016. While he has been leading SAHA in an interim capacity since March 2015,  the position as head of the state's largest public housing authority is now secured.

How does Nisivoccia plan to address the lack of affordable housing in one of the fastest growing U.S. cities? What does he think of the city's first affordable housing bond that will go before voters in May 2017? How will SAHA work to improve veteran homelessness and services for San Antonio's homeless population, energy efficiency and other community projects?

Guest: David Nisivoccia, President/CEO of the San Antonio Housing Authority

Tags: 
housing
The Source
San Antonio Housing Authority

Related Content

The Source: Rising Costs, Demand Impact SA's Rental Housing Market

By Kim Johnson Dec 20, 2016
Photo courtesy http://bit.ly/2i6MWKX

Rental housing costs increased across the state and nation, according to recently released data, but did so at a much sharper rate in San Antonio. Rental prices are directly affected by demand, which is also on the rise.

Historic Neighborhoods Balance Preservation And Development

By Jan 21, 2016
Virginia Alvino / Texas Public Radio News

The Alamo City is known for preserving historic sites like the San Antonio Missions. But there are also 27 designated historic neighborhoods where the desire to preserve is being challenged by the development of new condos and townhomes. 

This week our Growing Pains project is looking at how population growth and the economy are affecting housing.  For this report we visited one San Antonio neighborhood where development is bringing some welcome improvements but threatening tradition and raising taxes.   

SA Home Prices Rose in 2015, But Loan Restrictions Easing

By & Jan 7, 2016
Flickr

The median price of a home in the San Antonio area went up 7 percent last year to $192,600. 

In its annual housing market forecast on Thursday, the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR) also said the competition for homes was so strong houses only remained on the market for an average of 59 days.