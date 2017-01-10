The Source: New Housing Authority CEO Talks Affordability, Accessibility

*Audio for this segment will be posted by 3 p.m.

The San Antonio Housing Authority unanimously chose David Nisivoccia to be its new president and CEO in December 2016. While he has been leading SAHA in an interim capacity since March 2015, the position as head of the state's largest public housing authority is now secured.

How does Nisivoccia plan to address the lack of affordable housing in one of the fastest growing U.S. cities? What does he think of the city's first affordable housing bond that will go before voters in May 2017? How will SAHA work to improve veteran homelessness and services for San Antonio's homeless population, energy efficiency and other community projects?

Guest: David Nisivoccia, President/CEO of the San Antonio Housing Authority