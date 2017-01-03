The Source: Police-Community Relations Meetings Move Forward In 2017

Last year was a strained year for relations between law enforcement and civilians nationwide. From police-involved shootings, stop-and-frisk and heated protests, to officers killed in the line of duty and cell-phone videos of deadly encounters for all to witness – there was a lot to discuss.

The Mayor's Council on Police-Community Relations – comprised of San Antonio city officials, police officers and community members – was created in September 2016 to discuss topics like police accountability, community policing and transparency.

While largely considered a step in the right direction, the council invited controversy when it held the first and third meetings behind closed doors. The fifth meeting (and first of 2017) takes place Jan. 9 from 6-8 p.m. in the B Room of Municipal Plaza, and will be open to the public.

What are the group's priorities? Can police-community relations meetings affect real change in San Antonio?

