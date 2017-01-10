The Source: Remembering Archbishop Patrick Flores (1929-2017)

Retired Archbishop Patrick Flores, known to many as the "Mariachi Bishop," died January 9, 2017, according to an archdiocese spokesperson. He was 87 years old.

The beloved San Antonio figure made history in 1970 when he became the first Mexican-American bishop in the United States, and was instrumental in Pope John Paul II's visit to San Antonio in 1987. Flores, a descendent of migrant farm workers, served as archbishop of San Antonio until his retirement in 2004.

Guest: Father David García - Administrator of Mission Concepción, director of the Old Spanish Missions and longtime friend of Patrick Flores