The Source: Rising Costs, Demand Impact SA's Rental Housing Market

By Kim Johnson Dec 20, 2016
  • Photo courtesy http://bit.ly/2i6MWKX

Rental housing costs increased across the state and nation, according to recently released data, but did so at a much sharper rate in San Antonio. Rental prices are directly affected by demand, which is also on the rise.


 

The U.S. Census Bureau's 2011-2015 American Community Survey shows a rise in median monthly prices for renters in the U.S. (10 percent) and Texas (12 percent) over the past five years. A 14 percent increase puts median monthly rent at $856 in San Antonio, up from $748 reported for 2006-2010.

What do these trends mean for San Antonio's rental housing market, looking forward?

