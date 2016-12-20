The Source: Rising Costs, Demand Impact SA's Rental Housing Market

Rental housing costs increased across the state and nation, according to recently released data, but did so at a much sharper rate in San Antonio. Rental prices are directly affected by demand, which is also on the rise.

The U.S. Census Bureau's 2011-2015 American Community Survey shows a rise in median monthly prices for renters in the U.S. (10 percent) and Texas (12 percent) over the past five years. A 14 percent increase puts median monthly rent at $856 in San Antonio, up from $748 reported for 2006-2010.

What do these trends mean for San Antonio's rental housing market, looking forward?

Guests: