The Source: San Antonio Natives Awarded Texas Medal Of Arts For Literature, Journalism

Two San Antonio natives are Texas Medal of Arts Awards honorees for 2017: John Phillip Santos for Literary Arts and Scott Pelley for Journalism.

Since its inception in 2001, the biennial Awards have awarded 99 medals to 105 Texas leaders and luminaries who have achieved greatness through their creative talents, as well as those whose generosity has opened doors to artistic opportunity for Texans of all ages.

The 2017 Texas Medal of Arts Awards will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21-22, at Texas Performing Arts at The University of Texas at Austin.