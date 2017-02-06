Related Program: 
The Source

The Source: San Antonio Natives Awarded Texas Medal Of Arts For Literature, Journalism

By Kim Johnson 29 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Source
  • Courtesy Texas Medal of Arts

*Audio for this segment will be available by 3:30 p.m.

Two San Antonio natives are Texas Medal of Arts Awards honorees for 2017: John Phillip Santos for Literary Arts and Scott Pelley for Journalism. 

Since its inception in 2001, the biennial Awards have awarded 99 medals to 105 Texas leaders and luminaries who have achieved greatness through their creative talents, as well as those whose generosity has opened doors to artistic opportunity for Texans of all ages.

Guests: 

The 2017 Texas Medal of Arts Awards will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21-22, at Texas Performing Arts at The University of Texas at Austin.  

Tags: 
Texas Medal Of Arts
Texas Cultural Trust
Scott Pelley
John Phillip Santos

Related Content

T. Bone Burnett, Jamie Foxx, Gaitlin Brothers Among 2015 Texas Medal Of Arts Awardees

By Texas Public Radio Jan 15, 2015

The first honoree list in 2001 included the incomparable Willie Nelson, folk music superstars Flaco and Santiago Jiminez, actor Tommy Lee Jones, restoration architect Wayne Bell, and the man who wrote the screenplay for To Kill A Mockingbird, Horton Foote, amongst a host of other Texas legends.