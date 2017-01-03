Related Program: 
The Source

The Source: SA's Police-Community Relations Meetings Move Forward In 2017

By Kim Johnson 4 seconds ago
  • Police Chief William McManus and Mayor Ivy Taylor at a 2016 police-community relations meeting.
    Police Chief William McManus and Mayor Ivy Taylor at a 2016 police-community relations meeting.
    AARON SCHRANK/TPR

2016 was a strained year for relations between law enforcement and civilians nationwide. From police-involved shootings, stop-and-frisk and heated protests, to officers killed in the line of duty and cell-phone videos of deadly encounters for all to witness – there was a lot to discuss.

The Mayor's Council on Police-Community Relations – comprised of San Antonio city officials, police officers and community members – was created in September 2016 to discuss topics like police accountability, community policing and transparency.

While largely considered a step in the right direction, the Council invited controversy when it held the first and third meetings behind closed doors. The fifth meeting (and first of 2017) takes place January 9 from 6-8 p.m. in the B Room of Municipal Plaza, and will be open to the public.

What are the group's priorities? Can police-community relations meetings affect real change in San Antonio?

Guests: 

  • Ivy Taylor, Mayor of the City of San Antonio
  • William McManus, Chief of the San Antonio Police Department
  • Michael Gilbert, associate professor in the Department of Criminal Justice at the University of Texas at San Antonio; executive director of the National Association of Community and Restorative Justice; helped organize the Mayor's Council on Police-Community Relations
  • Margo Frasier, board member for the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement and police monitor for the City of Austin

