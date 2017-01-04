The Source: Segregation, Struggle And 'Coming Of Age' In The Jim Crow South

*Audio for this show will be posted by 3 p.m.

What was it like to grow up African-American in the Jim Crow era and early civil rights movement of the South?

Anne Moody tells a deeply personal story of social justice in her classic American memoir, "Coming of Age in Mississippi: The Classic Autobiography of Growing Up Poor and Black in the Rural South." Having experienced the perils of being African-American during the pre-civil rights era, she became an activist in the civil-rights movement - passionate for freedom and justice.

In her book "Delta Jewels," Alysia Steele puts a face on history with images and text chronicling the lives of 50 African-American women who lived through segregation, struggle and liberation as lifelong residents of the Deep South.

Guests:

San Antonio's annual Dream Week kicks off Jan. 6, 2017. The city-wide summit of events encourages residents "to participate in an open forum where real-world issues are discussed in a well-balanced manner" to proliferate the teachings and aspirations of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dream Week will host a reading and discussion of Moody's autobiography Saturday, Jan. 7, from 12-2 p.m. at the Carver Library.