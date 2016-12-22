Related Program: 
The Source

The Source: Should Juveniles Serve Adult Time For Adult Crimes?

By Jan Ross Piedad 4 hours ago
Related Program: 
The Source
  • PIXABAY CC0 PUBLIC DOMAIN

An average of five Texas juveniles a week were certified to be tried as adults in court from 1995 to 2015, according to data from a recent Texas Standard article. One of these kids was Miguel Navarro. At the age of 16 he was tried as an adult, found guilty of murder and sentenced to 99 years in prison. 

What criteria does the state have to provide to try a juvenile as an adult? Are transfers an assembly line-style process, as justice reform advocates argue, instead of getting individual consideration? Will a court precedent about the transfer process reduce Navarro's prison time, or should he serve adult time for an adult crime?

​Guests:

Tags: 
The Source
juvenile justice

Related Content

Adult Crime, Adult Time: How Texas Fast-Tracked Kids to a Life in Prison

By Alain Stephens Dec 19, 2016

From Texas Standard:

Miguel Navarro is 5’ 3’’ and small-framed. When reporters Alain Stephens and Hannah McBride speak to him, he’s in handcuffs and ankle restraints. He’s nervous and sweaty. His brown eyes well up with tears when they ask him about that night.