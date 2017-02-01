Related Program: 
The Source: Stakes Are High In The 'Search For The Super Battery'

By Kim Johnson 1 hour ago
The quest is on for a “super battery,” and the stakes in this hunt are much higher than the phone in your pocket. The future is all about batteries and storage — in our devices, our homes, electric cars and the grid.

A NOVA documentary premiering tonight on PBS, “Search for the Super Battery,” looks at innovations that may someday power our world and the people at the cutting edge who are helping to develop them.

Batteries With A Less Fiery Future

By Jan 20, 2016

Lithium-ion batteries are extremely popular because they are lightweight and pack a lot of power.

Electric Cars Drive Demand For Cheaper, More Powerful Batteries

By editor Nov 14, 2013

If there's one person you'd expect to have an electric car, it's Venkat Srinivasan. He's in charge of battery research at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California.

"I'm actually in the market for a new car and would love to buy an electric car," he says. "But there are practical problems."

Could Big Batteries Be Big Business In California?

By Dec 23, 2013

The California Public Utilities Commission has called on utilities and private companies to install about $5 billion worth of batteries and other forms of energy storage to help the state power grid cope with the erratic power supplied by wind and solar energy.

The need to store energy has become urgent because the state is planning to get a third of its electricity from renewable sources by the end of the decade. And the shift in strategy could open up some big opportunities for small startups, including one called Stem.

Big Batteries Needed To Make Fickle Wind And Solar Power Work

By Dec 11, 2013

Giant batteries are coming to a power grid near you. In fact, they're already starting to appear on the grid in California.

That's because California is planning to rely increasingly on power supplies that aren't necessarily available every minute of every day. The state plans to get one-third of its electricity from wind and solar energy by 2020.

Utilities in the state are trying to figure out how they can cope with that uncertain power supply. Batteries aren't a panacea, but they could help.