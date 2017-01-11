Related Program: 
The Source: Texans Are Buzzing About The 85th Legislative Session

By Kim Johnson 4 minutes ago
The state's 85th Legislative Session kicked off Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Texans are buzzing about the hundreds of pieces of legislation to be considered by the House and Senate over the next 140 days.

Proposed bills cover a wide range of topics from education, sanctuary cities and the so-called "bathroom bill" to gun rights, reproductive rightsproperty-tax reliefmarijuana use, funding for Child Protective Services and more.

What do we need to know about legislators' priorities for the next 140 days of session? Can they find common ground for bipartisan support on important issues, or will outcomes reflect the agenda of a Republican-dominated legislature? How will these state-level decisions affect people living in San Antonio?

Guests:

85th Legislature
Legislation

Two Lawmakers, Two Different Takes on the Texas Budget as 85th Legislature Opens

By & Michael Marks 14 hours ago

From Texas Standard:

Today marks the start of the 85th Texas legislative session. Lawmakers will have 140 days to pass bills and set the budget for the next two years. But the projected amount they’ll have to work with is 2.7 percent less than what they've been expecting.

2017 Texas Legislature: By The Numbers

By Jan 9, 2017
Ryan Poppe / TPR News

This year marks the 85th Texas Legislative Session.  The first regular session was held in 1846, the year after Texas entered the Union.  The Legislature meets every other year beginning on the second Tuesday in January- that’s January 10 this year.  The Texas Constitution limits the regular session to 140 calendar days.

Here are some other numbers that define this year’s Texas Legislature: