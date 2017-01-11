The Source: Texans Are Buzzing About The 85th Legislative Session

*Audio for this show will be posted by 3 p.m.

The state's 85th Legislative Session kicked off Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Texans are buzzing about the hundreds of pieces of legislation to be considered by the House and Senate over the next 140 days.

Proposed bills cover a wide range of topics from education, sanctuary cities and the so-called "bathroom bill" to gun rights, reproductive rights, property-tax relief, marijuana use, funding for Child Protective Services and more.

What do we need to know about legislators' priorities for the next 140 days of session? Can they find common ground for bipartisan support on important issues, or will outcomes reflect the agenda of a Republican-dominated legislature? How will these state-level decisions affect people living in San Antonio?

Guests: