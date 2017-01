*Audio for this segment will be available soon.

Since when did rock 'n' roll become "white"? This is the question author Jack Hamilton tackles, looking at how rhythm and blues performers of the 1950s influenced the "more artistic" white musicians of the 1960s.

​​Guest: ​Jack Hamilton, author of "Just Around Midnight: Rock and Roll and the Racial Imagination," pop critic at Slate magazine and assistant professor of American studies and media studies at the University of Virginia