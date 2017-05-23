Related Program: 
Texas Standard

Statewide Texting-While-Driving Ban Is Close To Becoming Law

By & Alain Stephens 15 minutes ago
  • After receiving information from Austin police aboard the Cap Metro bus, this officer pulled over a driver suspected of driving while distracted. Austin's ordinance is far broader than the statewide bill banning texting while driving.
    After receiving information from Austin police aboard the Cap Metro bus, this officer pulled over a driver suspected of driving while distracted. Austin's ordinance is far broader than the statewide bill banning texting while driving.
    Miguel Gutierrez Jr. /KUT News.
Originally published on May 23, 2017 1:29 pm

From Texas Standard:

in 46 states, texting while driving is illegal. But not in Texas. It appears that could change on Tuesday. Though many cities in Texas ban using smartphones while driving, a bill is en route to the governor's desk that specifically outlaws texting while driving. But your apps and GPS might still be within legal reach.

 

Ben Wear has been tracking this shift as Transportation Reporter for the Austin American-Statesman. He says the state bill covers far fewer in-car smartphone uses than local laws because that's what bill sponsor Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo) was able to get passed in the legislature.

"Basically, it refers to electronic messages being something you can't do with a handheld device while the car is moving," Wear says. "What that referred to was basically texting and emailing."

What you'll hear in this segment:

– Whether bans on texting and other smartphone use can be enforced effectively

– How much attention legislator gave to potential law enforcement abuse of a texting ban

– What happens to local ordinances that already address smartphone use by drivers

Copyright 2017 KUT-FM. To see more, visit KUT-FM.

Tags: 
texting

Related Content

Texas Study Finds Distracted Driving Crashes Highest Among Young Drivers

By Apr 7, 2015
Eileen Pace

The Texas Department of Transportation has kicked off its annual campaign to educate young drivers about the dangers of distracted driving.

TxDOT’s Laura Lopez said that one in five traffic crashes in Texas is caused by a distracted driver, and the numbers have been increasing. “In 2014 there were just a little over 100,000 crashes in Texas involving distracted driving, and that’s about six percent more than the previous year,” Lopez said.

Texas Is (Still) 1 Of 4 States Without A Ban On Texting And Driving

By Apr 10, 2017
Pexels (Public Domain)

Despite multiple failed attempts in past legislative sessions, Texas is one of four states with no law against texting and driving.