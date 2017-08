The City of San Antonio is reporting the following street closures as of 10am Tuesday, August 8, due to flooding from Monday's storms.

Devine between Dick Friedrich & Alamo Heights

George Rd between NW Military & Lockhill-Selma

Mauermann between Applewhite & Pleasanton

Gibbs Sprawl between Rittiman & Kerby Limits

Old Grissom Rd between Grissom & Culebra

Old Seguin between Binz Engleman & I-35