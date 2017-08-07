Storms Stave Off Stage 2 Water Restrictions

By 1 hour ago
  • Wikimedia Commons

San Antonio entered Stage 1 water restrictions on July 14th. That's the first water rationing to occur in two years. But this morning's heavy rains and thunderstorms may help delay the onset of Stage 2. 

This summer's hot, dry days have caused the level of the Edwards Aquifer to decrease.

Stage 1 of San Antonio's drought plan is triggered when the 10-day average of the aquifer drops to 660 feet or below. Coming out of drought stages can be considered 15 days after the aquifer is above the trigger. 

Anne Hayden is a spokesperson for the San Antonio Water System.

"We've gotten a good amount of rain and the aquifer is responding, and certainly it will delay any stage 2 restrictions," she says. "We had been looking at mid-August as a potential start date. That will certainly put off for a week or maybe even two."

If it's put into place, Stage 2 water rationing would limit the use of irrigation systems to once a week, between the hours of 7 and 11. 

Hayden also says that today's rain is a good opportunity for people to turn off their sprinkler systems for the next week. 

"It's synergistic with the rain. By not using water, and also getting the rain to recharge the aquifer, it doubles the effect of the rain." 

Tags: 
Water
water police
runoff
flooding
rain
SAWS

Related Content

Water Violations In San Antonio Could Get Costly

By Aug 4, 2017
SAWS

The San Antonio Water System is stepping up enforcement since levels at the Edwards Aquifer test well triggered Stage 1 Watering Restrictions several weeks ago. 

SAWS Wants Your Input On San Antonio's Water Future

By Jan Ross Piedad Jul 14, 2017
Jeff Turner (CC BY 2.0) / Flickr http://bit.ly/2tozgMx

What is the future of water in San Antonio?

As Stage 1 restrictions take effect, the San Antonio Water System is working to review the city's water management plan, which is updated periodically.

Bexar County Unveils New Website With Low-Water Crossing Details

By Oct 4, 2016
Bexar County

Bexar County has a new website designed to help save lives by letting people know when low water crossings become flooded.

Public Works Director Renee Green addressed Commissioners Court on Tuesday about the High water Alert Lifesaving Technology, or HALT website.

“Each one of these green dots obviously represents one of those sites and the individual citizens can go in and subscribe to the site. They can click on the dot that interests them and they can get email and text notifications when that site becomes active," Green says.