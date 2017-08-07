Storms Stave Off Stage 2 Water Restrictions

San Antonio entered Stage 1 water restrictions on July 14th. That's the first water rationing to occur in two years. But this morning's heavy rains and thunderstorms may help delay the onset of Stage 2.

This summer's hot, dry days have caused the level of the Edwards Aquifer to decrease.

Stage 1 of San Antonio's drought plan is triggered when the 10-day average of the aquifer drops to 660 feet or below. Coming out of drought stages can be considered 15 days after the aquifer is above the trigger.

Anne Hayden is a spokesperson for the San Antonio Water System.

"We've gotten a good amount of rain and the aquifer is responding, and certainly it will delay any stage 2 restrictions," she says. "We had been looking at mid-August as a potential start date. That will certainly put off for a week or maybe even two."

If it's put into place, Stage 2 water rationing would limit the use of irrigation systems to once a week, between the hours of 7 and 11.



Hayden also says that today's rain is a good opportunity for people to turn off their sprinkler systems for the next week.

"It's synergistic with the rain. By not using water, and also getting the rain to recharge the aquifer, it doubles the effect of the rain."