Straus Unanimously Re-Elected To Fifth Term As Speaker Of The House

The Texas Legislature opened today with state representatives unanimously re-electing Rep. Joe Straus of San Antonio to his fifth term as Speaker of the House. It was the first time Straus faced no opposition.



In the past tea party conservatives have campaigned against the more moderate Straus, sometimes with vicious attacks. This time the San Antonio Republican had no challengers. In his acceptance speech he identified public education as one of the “core principals" lawmakers will address.

“Our school finance system may meet the legal definition of constitutional. But parents and taxpayers know something different. They know the system is broken and it’s our job to fix it.”

Straus also called for mental health reforms and said the state must do more to improve child protective services.

Traumatized children should not be sleeping in government office buildings because they have no safe home and no safe place to go. This is Texas and Texas should be better than that.

With his reelection Straus now joins two predecessors for presiding the longest over the Texas House of Representatives.