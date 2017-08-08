The Texas Department of Transportation has closed the U.S. 90 eastbound access road between Old U.S. 90 and Callaghan due to high water.
The City of San Antonio is reporting the following street closures as of 7am Tuesday, August 8, due to flooding from Monday's storms.
- Devine between Dick Friedrich & Alamo Heights
- George Rd between NW Military & Lockhill-Selma
- Mauermann between Applewhite & Pleasanton
- Gibbs Sprawl between Rittiman & Kerby Limits
- Old Grissom Rd between Grissom & Culebra
- Old Seguin between Binz Engleman & I-35
- Pinn Rd between Brownleaf to Hwy 151