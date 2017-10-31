Ted Koppel: U.S. Television's Longest-Serving News Figure Talks 'Future Of Journalism'

For more than 50 years, Ted Koppel witnessed history as a reporter and broadcast anchor.

He warns that the news is no longer informing Americans about the events they need to know about.

From "fake news" to reporters with political bias, Koppel joins us to talk about the brave new world of journalism.

Guest: Ted Koppel, former anchor and managing editor of ABC's Nightline and author of the New York Times bestseller "Lights Out: A Cyberattack, A Nation Unprepared, Surviving the Aftermath"

Koppel will speak at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1, as part of Trinity University's Distinguished Lecture Series in Laurie Auditorium. The lecture is free and open to the public.