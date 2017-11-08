Texans Add Seven Amendments To State Constitution

Voters added seven amendments to the Texas Constitution on Tuesday. The mostly noncontroversial propositions won by wide margins of up to 70 points.



Texas lawmakers send about five to 10 constitutional propositions to voters during each legislative session. Many race through the legislative process with little to no public debate.

See the totals from the Texas Secretary of State here.

That lack of engagement in the Capitol carries over to elections. Traditionally only about 10 percent of registered voters cast a ballot for any of the constitutional amendments.

Here's a quick explainer on what each of the new amendments will do:

Prop 1 – This amendment will lower property taxes for disabled veterans and their families.

Prop 2 – This amendment will make it easier for homeowners to access the equity built up in their properties.

Prop 3 – This amendment will limit how long a gubernatorial appointee is allowed to stay in an appointed position on a state board or commission.

Prop 4 – This amendment will require state courts to give the Texas attorney general notice of any lawsuits challenging whether a state law is constitutional under the Texas Constitution. It also requires judges to wait no more than 45 days before a ruling of unconstitutionality can take effect.

Prop 5 – This amendment expands the number of sports teams that can hold charitable raffles through their charitable foundations.

Prop 6 – The amendment will provide another property tax exemption, this time for EMS, fire and police.

Prop 7 – This amendment will allow credit unions and other financial institutions to provide a prize raffle to promote savings accounts.