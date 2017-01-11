Texans Competing in Slim Down Showdown

One third of all Texas adults are obese. The state’s largest grocery chain is working to inspire state residents to drop some of those pounds and get healthy in a program called the HEB Slim Down Showdown.

28 people from all over Texas are in San Antonio this week for Fit Camp. They're from all over the state, from Grapevine, Seguin, Laredo, Dallas.

Some are HEB employees, like Amy Petett, 45, whose whole family struggles with weight. Two years ago, the 5' 6" mother from Poth tipped the scale at 298 pounds.

"And that was kind of like the ‘woah, put on the brake’ moment for me," Petett commented. "I said ‘I refuse to get into the 300s.’"

Daniel Avila, 25, of Brownsville is a community member who wants to inspire others by sharing his journey of transformation. He’s 5'8" and weighs 260 pounds.

"I was always thin my whole life, an athlete. And over the past five years I’ve put on more than a hundred pounds," Avila explained. "It’s a possibility for everybody to change their life with just some small lifestyle changes."

Texans are encouraged to log on to heb.com/slimdown to follow contestants vying for a 10-thousand dollar prize. But more importantly, that website provides healthy cooking recipes, fitness outlines and specific tangible steps people can all take to improve their lifestyles in 2017.

This is the 7th HEB Slim Down Showdown. Over the years 183 people have lost more than 6200 pounds during the contest.