Texans See Political Shakeups, Vote On Constitutional Amendments

On Tuesday, November 7, citizens across the state will vote on municipal matters and decide whether to approve seven amendments to the Texas Constitution.

The statewide ballot items – called propositions – range from home equity, to property tax relief for veterans and families of first responders, to raffles set up by financial institutions and charitable organizations. If approved, what would each amendment mean for people and businesses in Texas?

Local turnout for constitutional amendment elections is in the single digits, according to the League of Women Voters San Antonio. Will registered voters take action on Tuesday?

And how will recent developments in the Texas legislature - like House Speaker Joe Straus and Congressman Lamar Smith announcing they will not run for re-election - affect the state's political landscape, with 2018 elections just around the corner?

Guests:

For a list of propositions on the ballot, click here.

To view resources from the League of Women Voters Texas on the Nov. 7 election, click here.

For more information on voting locations and ballot items in Bexar County, click here.

