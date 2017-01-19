Texans Talking About The Inauguration Of Donald Trump

On Friday, the biggest news in Texas and across the country will be taking place at the U.S. Capitol.  That's where Donald J. Trump will become the 45th U.S. president after placing his hand on the Lincoln Bible and repeating the oath of office administered by Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts.

NPR and Texas Public Radio 89.1 will provide live coverage of inaugural events beginning Friday at 9 a.m.

Many Texans have traveled to Washington D.C. for the inauguration while others have made plans to watch from home or at gatherings.  

We've been asking Texans about their hopes for the new administration and we're inviting people to share their thoughts about the future and inaugural events by tweeting with #TrumpTX.

Here's what some Texans are saying:

Bexar Co. Republican Lisa Nilsson catches a plane for Washington to attend Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration.

Lisa Nilsson, Bexar County Republican is attending the swearing in : 

“I’m hoping I’ll hear him say something about being a President for all America.  I’m hoping he’ll appeal to the demographics that the liberals typically appeal to and help them remember a good economy and a safe country is good for all Americans.

 

 

 

 

 

Bexar Co. Republican Chair Robert Stovall
Credit Shelley Kofler / Texas Public Radio

Bexar County Republican Chair Robert Stovall  is attending his first presidential inauguration and says he's optimistic President Trump will strengthen our military.

"We have a son who is a Captain in the Army.  I’ve watched over the years since he’s been in.  It’s been diminished and pretty much dismantled piece by piece.  We have a strong presence and should always have a strong presence with our military and I think Donald Trump will take it back there." 

 

 

 

 

Trump protesters are also gathering in Washington and Texas. 

Immigrant advocacy group, RAICES,  will hold a counter event in San Antonio Friday as Trump is taking the oath of office.  

Jonathan Ryan, executive director for RAICES, an immigrant advocacy group.

  

 

Executive Director Jonathan Ryan wants to call attention to Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric.

“We are joining together with ethnic and religious minorities, with women’s groups, with the LGBT community.  All of us coming together to combat one thing above all and that is isolation."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twenty-five students from San Antonio's School of Science and Technology raised $42,000 to fly to Washington for the presidential inauguration.

Mila Lopez, San Antonio's School of Science and Technology
Credit Louisa Jonas

  

Mila Lopez, 15, she’s learning about government by being there.

“Just the whole experience of seeing Trump in person, seeing all the past presidents. I’m just really excited for that. “

Keshawn Rosales, San Antonio's School of Science and Technology
Credit Louisa Jonas / Texas Public Radio

  

Keshawn

Rosales, 14, is a freshman who helped raise money for the trip by making and selling arts and crafts.

“I’m just going to travel. See Washington for the first time. I’m hoping to experience a transition for a new president.”

 

