Related Program: 
The Source

Texas Attempts To Address Mental Health Care Reform

By Jan Ross Piedad 2 hours ago
  • Pixabay (Public Domain)

One million adults in Texas are affected by a serious mental illness, from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder to schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and more. Data from an October 2016 report also shows that 1.6 million people statewide suffer from substance abuse disorders. 

House Speaker Joe Straus from San Antonio says mental health is a major public health issue and a "top priority" for the current legislative session. Representatives appointed to a House Select Committee on Mental Health concluded that funding and access to treatment are major pain points for Texans in need of mental health care. The House has tentatively passed a law regarding the equal coverage of mental and physical health care by insurance companies.

Mental health advocates say other policy priorities include increasing the availability of peer support services, educating the general public about mental health, and pairing jail diversion and reentry strategies with increased access to quality care. Bexar County's programs for diverting prisoners with mental health problems away from jail, for example, could be a leading effort for the rest of Texas.

Will state lawmakers find solutions for mental health concerns in Texas? 

Guests: 

*Audio for this show will be available by 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 10.

Tags: 
mental health

Related Content

Can Poverty Lead To Mental Illness?

By Emily Sohn Oct 30, 2016

After a mother killed her four young children and then herself last month in rural China, onlookers quickly pointed to life circumstances.

The family lived in extreme poverty, and bloggers speculated that her inability to escape adversity pushed her over the edge.

Can poverty really cause mental illness?

It's a complex question that is fairly new to science. Despite high rates of both poverty and mental disorders around the world, researchers only started probing the possible links about 25 years ago.

Mental Health First Aid In South Texas Tackles Stigma

By Jul 26, 2016
Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

More than half a million Americans are getting trained through a course teaching them how to cope with people in a mental health crisis. Instructors are tackling a prevalent problem with an oversized stigma.