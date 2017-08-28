Texas Attorney General Receives Hundreds Of Price Gouging Complaints Over Harvey

By 1 hour ago
  • Price gouging in Houston
    Price gouging in Houston
    Marcus Griffin

With agents in the field from Corpus Christi to Houston, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has one message for price gougers, “Beware, we will find you.”  

According to state law, price gouging is when consumer items of necessity – food, water, lodging and medicine – are being sold above market value prices in any county declared a disaster by the governor.

Paxton says since Harvey made landfall, his office and agents in the field have received hundreds of calls about price gouging.

“We’ve had over 500 complaints, what’s nice today is people can send us pictures, they can send us email, people are becoming aware of the issue.  And so we’ve had issues with people overcharging water significantly," Paxton says.

The AG’s Office reports the price for a case of water fluctuates from $30 to $90 in some parts of Southeast Texas.

Paxton says with accessibility of smartphones, his office has also received videos from people like mechanic Marcus Griffin who witnessed price gouging in his own Houston neighborhood.

“Hey, I’m going to show you why nobody out here has no water, they out here buying up all the water and then selling it for 500% more, people out here struggling for water," Griffin says during the video.

The Attorney General says once the storm has cleared the State and rebuilding begins, his office will begin looking for incidents of price gouging in the roofing and restoration business.  The fine for price gouging can be as high as $20,000. 

Tags: 
price gouging
Hurricane Harvey

Related Content

Texas Attorney General Warns Coastal Residents To Look Out For Illegal Price Gouging

By Aug 24, 2017
NOAA.gov

Volunteers from around Texas stand ready to lift a hand when Hurricane Harvey impacts the Texas coastline, but the Texas Attorney General's office says there are others eyeing your wallet.

Trump Promises '100 Percent' Support For Flood Victims

By 3 hours ago

Updated at 6:15 p.m. ET

President Trump, declaring "there has probably never been anything like this," praised the work done by federal officials and authorities in Texas and Louisiana to deal with the massive flooding caused by Harvey, the hurricane-turned-tropical storm.

"To the people of Texas and Louisiana, we are 100 percent with you," Trump said in his opening statement at a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.