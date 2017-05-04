Texas Carbon-Capture Plant Leans In To Trump's 'Clean Coal' Vow

By editor 38 minutes ago
  • The Petra Nova carbon capture system at NRG’s W.A. Parish coal power plant near Sugar Land, Texas. (Florian Martin/Houston Public Media)
    The Petra Nova carbon capture system at NRG’s W.A. Parish coal power plant near Sugar Land, Texas. (Florian Martin/Houston Public Media)
Originally published on May 4, 2017 10:35 am

President Trump has been trying to make good on his campaign promise to end what he calls his predecessor’s “war on coal,” vowing to make so-called “clean coal” plants that reduce carbon emissions a reality.

One example of that is a first-of-its-kind project at a plant in Texas, which began operating this year. Florian Martin (@Florian_News887) from Here & Now contributor Houston Public Media reports.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
Energy

Related Content

Trump's Plan For Clean Coal Could Put The Brakes On Natural Gas

By Nov 11, 2016

Copyright 2016 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

When Donald Trump did talk about coal during the campaign, he often referred to it as clean coal.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: We're going to go clean coal. And that technology is working. I hear it works, so.

Texas Environmentalist Calls Perry Appointment To Head Energy A Mixed Bag

By Mar 3, 2017
Ryan Poppe / Texas Public Radio

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s Senate confirmation as U.S. Energy secretary is getting positive reviews from Texas Republicans, but environmentalists from his home state say the appointment is a mixed bag.