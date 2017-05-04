Texas Carbon-Capture Plant Leans In To Trump's 'Clean Coal' Vow

Originally published on May 4, 2017 10:35 am
President Trump has been trying to make good on his campaign promise to end what he calls his predecessor’s “war on coal,” vowing to make so-called “clean coal” plants that reduce carbon emissions a reality.
One example of that is a first-of-its-kind project at a plant in Texas, which began operating this year. Florian Martin (@Florian_News887) from Here & Now contributor Houston Public Media reports.
