Texas Education Agency Rejects Appeal And Will Manage Southside ISD

The Texas Education Agency is expected to introduce Velia Minjarez as the conservator for Southside Independent School District at its regularly scheduled board meeting Thursday.

The state is taking over Southside Independent operations after the district lost its appeal to TEA Commissioner Mike Morath, according to a letter sent to the district dated Feb. 1.

The letter outlined Morath's reasons for declining the district's appeal, which was made after the TEA launched an investigation into the district in May after receiving a complaint about the board of trustees 'systemic breakdown' and inability to govern.

The agency's investigation prompted Morath to lower the district's accreditation which also triggered the state to take over managing the district. Morath will name his picks for superintendent and a board of managers to oversee the district at a later date. He says a majority will be Southside residents.