Texas Joins Other States Looking To 'Baby Boxes' To Fight Infant Mortality Rate

Across the country, more and more new babies are sleeping in cardboard boxes. It's part of a larger initiative to lower the infant mortality rate.

So far, more than 1 million “baby boxes” have been distributed around the world. The company behind the boxes has just launched in Texas, and plans to hand out 400,000 boxes there this year.

Lauren Silverman (@lsilverwoman) from member station KERA in Dallas reports.

