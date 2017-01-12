Texas Lawmakers Seek $2.8 Billion From Feds For Border Security

Some Republican state lawmakers say they plan to send the Trump administration a $2.8 billion bill to reimburse Texas for border security paid for by the state. Texas officials continue to believe it’s a federal responsibility.

State Rep. Dennis Bonnen is head of a committee on Border Security. He says if Donald Trump is serious about fulfilling his campaign promise to secure the Texas-Mexico border he can begin by reimbursing Texas.

“We’re asking the Trump administration to reimburse Texas and also step forward and make the commitments that I believe he will make," Bonnen said.

Rep. Terry Canales, a Rio Grande Valley Democrat, says the state faces a budget shortfall for the next two years and every program needs to be scrutinized.

“I think that we need to put border security under a microscope to see are we getting border security or are we getting traffic tickets," Canales says.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has asked for a billion more for border security in the next budget. Bonnen wouldn’t talk about that request but said if the Trump administration begins picking up some of the border expenses Texas will have more money to spend on other priorities like public education.