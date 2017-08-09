Texas Matters: How's Life In Libery City Von Ormy

In the last legislative session a bill to limit city annexations seemed on its way to passing the senate but then it was filibustered by Senator Jose Menendez (D-San Antonio). But for supporters of the anti-annexation movement it was a minor setback. The item was resurrected in the current specials session and it quickly passed the Senate.

City annexations is an area of concern for many, especially for those who live in unincorporated areas outside of big cities. These are the communities that run the risk of being annexed and brought under the umbrella of the city government with all of its ordinances and property taxes.

And this is what faced the community of Von Ormy just south of San Antonio.

James McCandless wrote for the Texas Observer about how Von Ormy came up with a daring solution – they would incorporate. McCandless’s feature is called “The Rise and Fall of the “Freest Little City in Texas” how a libertarian experiment in city government fell apart over taxes, debt and some very angry people.”