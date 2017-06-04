Texas Matters: Jobs, Politics and The Endangered Species List

The dunes sagebrush lizard, the lesser prairie chicken, the monarch butterfly and many other creatures in Texas are struggling to survive. If these critters end up on the federal endangered species list some Texas industries see that as a problem. And it's a problem they'd like to avoid. The Texas state government has taken steps to keep animal species which are threatened from finding a place on the endangered species list. But have those steps crossed the line and interfered with science protocols and standards?

Texas Observer staff writer Naveena Sadasivam investigated and reports that there are questions about political pressure being applied to protect industry over threatened species

Sadasivam’s article “Endangered Science” examines the practices of the Texas Comptroller’s office which has the responsibility to look after threatened species in Texas - a role that some see as a conflict of interest since the Comptroller is mainly seen as a steward of the Texas economy.