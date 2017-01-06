Related Program: 
Texas Matters

Texas Matters: What Tin Pan Alley Sang About The Wild West

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Texas Matters

The song “Life in the West” became popular in the 1840s. The lyrics were written by American poet George Pope Morris evoke the call of the fertile promised land and celebrates the freedom of living so close the nature.

The song doesn’t mention the constant danger and non-stop labor it takes to survive in the wilds. It’s a romantic portrait of how life would be much better away from the city and away from the rules of government.

It’s one of the songs highlighted by Michael Lasser in his exploration of the Sounds of the West: Settling The West in American Popular Songs. The Peabody-winning music scholar examines the great American songbook to see what it says about the frontier. And the tune smiths of Tin Pan Alley had a lot to sing about in regards to the land of Yippee-Ki-Yay, far from 28th Street New York, New York.

Lasser is presenting his findings with a concert Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Briscoe Art Museum in downtown San Antonio.

The Playlist:

Life in the West—C. Jackson, Where Home Is (New World)

San Antonio—Billy Murray, 1907 (Archeophone)

Rose of the Rio Grande—Duke Ellington with Ivie Anderson, numerous CDs

Across the Alley from the Alamo—Mills Bros, The Anthology (Geffen; also other CDs)

Ragtime Cowboy Joe—Anne Gibson and Frederick Hodges, Hello Frisco (Lovers Point Jazz)

Cow-Cow Boogie—Ink Spots & Ella Fitzgerald, Ella Legendary Decca Recordings (Verve)

I’m an Old Cowhand—Bing Crosby, Bing Legendary Years (UMG Recordings)

Way Out West on West End Avenue—Bobby Short, Songs of New York (Telarc)

Don’t Fence Me In—Bing Crosby, Bing Legendary Years (UMG Recordings)

Could You Use Me?—David  Carroll, Judy Blazer, Gershwins Standards and Gems (Nonesuch)

Oh, What a Beautiful Morning—Alfred Drake, Joan Roberts, Oklahoma (Universal Classics)

Surrey with the Fringe on Top—Alfred Drake, Oklahoma (Universal Classics)

Wandrin’ Star—James Barton, Paint Your Wagon (BMG)

Anything You Can Do—Ethel Merman, Ray Middleton, Annie Get Your Gun (UMG)

Embraceable You—Danny Carroll, Judy Blazer, Girl Crazy (Numerous recordings online)

People Will Say We’re in Love—Alfred Drake, Joan Roberts, Oklahoma (Universal Classics)

Let the Rest of the World Go By—Joan Morris, William Bolcom, After the Ball (Rhino)

Tags: 
Tin Pan Alley
Music
Briscoe Western Art Museum
Songs
Great American Songbook

Related Content

The Source: How Activism, Outreach Built 'The Politics of Punk'

By & Jan Ross Piedad Dec 27, 2016
Rowman & Littlefield

Punk rock erupted on to the American music stage in the late 1970s with its stripped down sound, aggressive tones and manic beats.


Texas Matters: Pass The Politics, Pappy

By Apr 8, 2016

Wilbert Lee O‘Daniel was a two term Governor of Texas and a U.S. Senator. But before, during and after that, he was a flour salesman on the radio with a hillbilly band.

O‘Daniel ran for Governor as a successful businessman who was sick and tired of professional politicians and fed up with corporate media. The political establishment thought O ‘Daniel was a joke until he beat them – and changed politics in Texas.

Where Does the American West Begin?

By Feb 18, 2016
David Amram

Ask a dozen people "where does the American West begin?" and you are apt to get a dozen different answers. Ask four people that same question, as I recently did, and you might get a half dozen opinions (or more), as I did. Voodoo math? I don't think so. It's more to do with the complexity of the question and the (perhaps) impossibility of an answer. Nevertheless, it's interesting.