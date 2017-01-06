Texas Matters: What Tin Pan Alley Sang About The Wild West

The song “Life in the West” became popular in the 1840s. The lyrics were written by American poet George Pope Morris evoke the call of the fertile promised land and celebrates the freedom of living so close the nature.

The song doesn’t mention the constant danger and non-stop labor it takes to survive in the wilds. It’s a romantic portrait of how life would be much better away from the city and away from the rules of government.

It’s one of the songs highlighted by Michael Lasser in his exploration of the Sounds of the West: Settling The West in American Popular Songs. The Peabody-winning music scholar examines the great American songbook to see what it says about the frontier. And the tune smiths of Tin Pan Alley had a lot to sing about in regards to the land of Yippee-Ki-Yay, far from 28th Street New York, New York.

Lasser is presenting his findings with a concert Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Briscoe Art Museum in downtown San Antonio.

The Playlist:

