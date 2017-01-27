Texas Muslim Community Outraged By State Representative's Survey And Forum

Texas Muslim leaders received a survey last week sent by Texas State Rep. Kyle Biedermann. The survey consisted of three questions, each asking respondents whether they agreed with statements about “radical” Islam. Biedermann also hosted a forum at the state capitol, held to expose what he called “radical Islamic terrorism” in Texas.

Members of the Muslim community and others have responded with anger and outrage.

Sarwat Husain is president of the San Antonio chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations, and joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the controversy.

