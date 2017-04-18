Texas Public Radio Hosts Mayoral Debate At Noon On Thursday

Incumbent Mayor Ivy Taylor, City Councilman Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Democratic Party Chairman Manuel Medina will square off in the last media-sponsored debate Thursday before the start of early voting.

Texas Public Radio will host and broadcast the live debate from noon to 1 p.m. on KSTX 89.1 FM and live-stream on the station website, tpr.org.

It will be moderated by TPR talk show host David Martin Davies. TPR News Director Shelley Kofler will serve as debate co-host asking candidates about public policy and the candidates’ visions for the city.

TPR issued invitations for its debate after contacting and evaluating the campaigns of all 14 mayoral candidates on the ballot. Our evaluation criteria is posted on the TPR website.

Early voting begins Monday, April 24.