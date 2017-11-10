Texas School Finance, San Antonio V. Rodriguez And The Right To An Education

  Demetrio P. Rodriguez, lead plantif in San Antonio ISD v. Rodriguez
    Demetrio P. Rodriguez, lead plantif in San Antonio ISD v. Rodriguez
There is no right to education under the U.S. Constitution. That was the 5 to 4 decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973 in the landmark case – San Antonio v. Rodriguez. This decision locked the United States in a system of school funding that many have called discriminatory and fundamentally unfair. 

The San Antonio v. Rodriguez case was a challenge to the way school districts are funded – using local property taxes which also created a system of separate and unequal schools – that was not directly based on race but delivered disparities along racial lines.

On this Texas Matters we dig into the history and context of San Antonio v. Rodriquez. The non-profit journalism project Folo Media is doing deep and thoughtful reporting on the issue of school finance and inequity.

Folo Media journalist Matt Worthington explains the history of San Antonio v. Rodriguez as well as it's context and impact today on school finance.

