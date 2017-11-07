Texas Shooter's Criminal History Not Reported To FBI By Military

The Texas gunman who killed 26 people at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, had a history of domestic violence that should have barred him from buying weapons — but that history was not reported by his military superiors to the FBI. Devin Patrick Kelley fired 450 founds at the Sunday morning church service.

David Brown, host of the statewide public radio program Texas Standard, is covering the story and joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young from Texas.

