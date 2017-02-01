What happens to us when something… happens? How do humans make memories, and where do they go in our brains? Does the mind work like a filing cabinet, or is it more like your computer’s hard drive? And what happens to the brain when memory starts to fail? These are some of the questions we’ll be asking at our lunchtime discussion, Think Science: Memory.

Join us as experts in the fields of memory and brain science share their experience and knowledge. The panel takes place on Friday, February 17 at noon at the Pearl Studio. It’s free and open to the public, but limited to the first 100 persons to reserve a seat. Box lunches will be available for purchase.

Panelists:

Moderator:

Nathan Cone, TPR

Reserve your space for Think Science: Memory at this link.