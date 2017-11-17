'A Thousand Splendid Suns' Goes Operatic

The novel “A Thousand Splendid Suns” by Khaled Hosseini follows the lives of women through multiple generations in Afghanistan. The story is now an opera. Hossaini had two requirements when he gave the composer permission: that when the characters wear burkas in the book, they were burkas onstage, and that the Quran be handled with respect.

WLRN’s Alicia Zuckerman (@AliciaZuckerman) was there and has the story.

