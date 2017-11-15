Thousands Attend Funeral For Victims Of Sutherland Springs Shooting

Funerals continue for the more than two dozen people killed in a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Family and friends gathered Wednesday to pay their final respects to eight members of the Holcombe family, who lost people from three generations in the Nov. 5 shooting, ranging in age from 1 to 60.

Bryan Holcombe, the guest pastor the day of the shooting, was killed along with his wife Karla, their son Marc, and infant daughter Noah. Their daughter-in-law Crystal Holcombe also died, along with her three children: Emily, age 11; Gregory, age 13; and 9-year old Megan. Crystal Holcombe, who was pregnant, and her unborn child are counted among the 26 killed that day.

The funeral of Tara McNulty, 33, was also Wednesday. Her two kids were with her in the church but survived.

This story will be updated

Joey Palacios contributed to this report